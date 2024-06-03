First annual Spring Cabaret set for June 7

The Spartan Theatre Players will be performing their First Annual Spring Cabaret, “Seward through the Years,” on June 7 at 7 p.m. in the S.S. Seward cafetorium. The group will perform songs from previous productions, including “Grease,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Seussical the Musical,” “Aladdin,” “9 to 5,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and more! Tickets are $5 at the door.

After the March performance of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the students were looking for ways to continue acting and singing together, and the upcoming Cabaret provided them that opportunity, explained Nicole Ecker, director of the Spartan Theatre Players. “In a full show production, not everyone has their chance to shine, but the Cabaret gives each student the chance to showcase their own talent,” she added.

Students chose “Seward through the Years,” one of four themes Ecker presented for them to vote on. Students auditioned for the Cabaret, participated in callbacks for specific songs, and were cast to songs that best suit them. The show will feature full-cast numbers, trios, duets, solo numbers, and more.

Seventh grader Lucas Krawcyk said he’s most excited to perform as SpongeBob in the ensemble number “Bikini Bottom Day.” His theater journey started with stage crew last year and he first took the stage this March after being encouraged by a friend to give it a try. Finding this to be a new passion, Krawcyk shared he is “looking forward to being a main character in the Cabaret and seeing everyone else’s performances.”

Ecker said she has enjoyed seeing the students continue to build on the skills they worked on during the full production and collaborate on different songs.

Ecker and Assistant Director Christian Deas will also perform with senior Eda Kelly for a special senior send off.