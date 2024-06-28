Fifth-grade collaboration space offers flexibility to students

Golden Hill Elementary fifth graders have a new space in which to collaborate and share ideas. The area includes flexible seating and a large white board, perfect for small groups, collaborating on project assignments and even as a quiet space for independent work.

“It’s really interactive and fun to work with other people out here,” shared student Madison Lyons. “You can sit in different spaces and use the whiteboard to share your ideas.”

The idea for the space came from students on the Superintendent’s Leadership Council. “When we had our first meeting with the superintendent, we talked with her about how we would like a space where we could study and work together,” shared Payton Conklin.

“At the next meeting, she gave us photos of furniture options for the space and we all talked about what we liked,” said Lyons. “We liked the couch and the colors of the seats since they are our school colors.”

“Our meetings allow students to provide me with insight on things they want to see in their school and we work together to make their ideas come to life,” shared Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler. “We had this empty area that wasn’t being used, and we thought it would be the perfect spot for the fifth graders to have the collaboration space,” added Principal Starla Ciarelli.

The students on the council are from the Safety Patrol, a group that students apply to and interview for with the adviser, Kristin Risedorph. In addition to being part of the council, the patrol helps out during arrival, holding the doors for the other students and ensuring they walk when getting off the bus. Student Christopher Arcidiacono shared, “I applied to be part of the group because I like being helpful.”

Arcidiacono added that he has enjoyed using the space so far. “I sat out there when I did my diagnostic test. It was peaceful for me to do my work and I like that it’s by the outlets for me to plug my Chromebook in if I need to.”

Payton Conklin, also on the council, shared how much she appreciated the work that went into creating the space. “It’s really awesome. We watched it develop day by day, and the janitors spent time making it perfect.”

Conklin added, “I think the fourth graders are really going to enjoy using the space throughout the year when they become fifth graders.”