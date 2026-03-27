Ferrari Build & Race now at LEGOLAND New York

LEGO Ferrari Build & Race, the latest attraction at LEGOLAND New York Resort, is now open to the public.

Greeting guests upon entrance to the attraction is the world’s largest life-size LEGO Ferrari, featuring real Ferrari tires and other elements. Visitors can experience sitting in the Ferrari and enjoy interactive features.

The LEGO Ferrari consists of about 550,000 LEGO bricks, took an estimated 23000 hours to build and weighs about 4,000 pounds, LEGOLAND New York staff shared during a media event.

Further inside, guests can enjoy building their own, smaller LEGO Ferrari-inspired cars at the Build and Test Zone, testing their speed on jump and race ramps. For more interactive fun, visitors can scan their Ferrari designs, personalize their cars and race against others on a virtual Pista di Fiorano racetrack in the Race Track Zone.

Younger LEGO enthusiasts can explore the DUPLO zone, which features larger, easier to handle bricks for smaller children.

Jessica Callihan, senior construction project manager for LEGOLAND New York, explained that this Ferrari Build & Race is the most recent to open and has similar features as the other LEGOLAND resort attractions around the country. She noted each resort feature a unique LEGO Ferrari model.

Construction on the attraction began in November 2024 and was completed in December 2025. Unlike other resort versions, which were renovations of previous buildings, Callihan said the LEGOLAND New York Resort’s Ferrari Build & Race is a new addition to the park. She also praised the attractions flow and accessibility.

Ferrari Build & Race add another indoor option for guests, added John Sullwold, senior communications manager for Merlin Enterainments, the parent company of LEGOLAND Parks.

While Sullwold could not confirm anything specific, he suggested the Ferrari Build & Race attraction might be a part of Brick-or-Treat and other popular Legoland New York Resort events.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is located at 1 Legoland Blvd, Goshen.