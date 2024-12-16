Federal authorities deploy drone detection system to aid in investigation

The alleged drone sightings that appeared to have started in NJ have since made their way to Orange County. In a statement issued via Facebook late last week, Orange County Emergency Services acknowledged the “increasing concerns over recent unexplained drone activity in the area,” adding, “we want to assure the public that we are working closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as private sector partners, to address the situation to the best of our capabilities.”

Emergency Services asked residents to stop calling 911 to report drone sightings, unless they’re seen near “critical infrastructure.” “We encourage the public to stay alert and report any drone activity near critical infrastructure. These reports should be directed to your local law enforcement or submitted through 911 to ensure a prompt response and investigation.”

Any other “non-emergency reports of unusual drone activity” can be sent the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI, to the state police (CrimeTip@Troopers.ny.gov), or submitted to the FBI website: tips.fbi.gov.

The announcement did not provide any explanation or further confirmation of the reports, though some have been found to be standard airplane activity, which can be tracked through the FAA website. Drones are considered “unmanned aircraft systems” or UAS.

Emergency services said the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) is the lead agency for the investigation, adding, “We will continue to work closely with JTTF to monitor the situation and provide updates as available.”

Last Thursday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and U.S. senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Andy Kim (D-NJ) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FBI, and the FAA requesting a briefing on how the agencies are working with federal and local law enforcement to identify and address the source of what they described as “recent unmanned aerial system activity in New York and New Jersey.”

The letter highlighted the potential “safety and security risks posed by these drones in civilian areas.”

On Dec. 12, the FBI issued its own statement, saying, “We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus. The FBI, DHS and our federal partners, in close coordination with the New Jersey State Police, continue to deploy personnel and technology to investigate this situation and confirm whether the reported drone flights are actually drones or are instead manned aircraft or otherwise inaccurate sightings.” The FBI claimed many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft operating lawfully, with no reported or confirmed drone sightings in restricted air space.

On Dec. 13, Governor Kathy Hochul said the Stewart Airport airfield had to be shut down for one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. The governor said back in November she directed the New York State Intelligence Center to investigate the drone sightings and coordinate with federal law enforcement. She also asked Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act to increase the FAA’s oversight of drones and allow certain state and local law enforcement agencies to perform “counter-UAS activities.”

On Dec. 15, Hochul announced that federal authorities would be deploying a “drone detection system” to New York State to support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations.

According to the FAA, licensed, non-recreational drone operators of drones 55 lbs. or less are allowed to fly drones during daylight hours or at night if they have anti-collision lighting. They can fly up to 400 feet in the air or from a structure, and up to 100 mph. They are not supposed to fly over people (aside from the operator). A pilot or operator is only supposed to operate one drone at a time, and drones must be kept within sight of the operator, and not flown from a moving vehicle unless the drone is flying over a remote area. The FAA also allows waivers for most of its drone restrictions. More can be found at faadronezone-access.faa.gov.