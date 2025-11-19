Farmers Market welcomes locals before Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving draws near, locals are planning to stop by Lakeside Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 not just for ingredients, but for inspiration, connection, and a reminder of what this season is truly about: community and gratitude.

For many, a visit to Lakeside Farmers Market is now as much a part of the Thanksgiving ritual as turkey and pumpkin pie. Nestled in the scenic heart of Greenwood Lake at Winstanley Park on Windermere Avenue, the market has become the go-to destination for fresh, locally sourced produce, pasture-raised meats, artisanal breads, handcrafted desserts, and specialty goods that make any holiday table shine. From heirloom squash and just-picked produce to small-batch cranberry preserves and prepared foods, the market offers a cornucopia of seasonal abundance.

“We’re not just selling food — we’re helping families create memories,” Market Manager, Karen Wintrow said.

This year, the market has leaned into its mission to support local agriculture and small producers. This season over a dozen regional farms and food artisans set up each week to share the fruits of their labor — and customers are responding in kind.

“It’s not just about freshness, it’s about knowing where your food comes from, and who grew it. That connection means something — especially during Thanksgiving,” said Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley.

The market’s atmosphere is infused with warmth: neighbors exchanging recipes, kids sampling cider donuts, and live acoustic music that floats through the air like autumn leaves. It’s a place where grocery shopping becomes a festive event, and strangers become friends.

Beyond food, the market serves as a hub for generosity. This season, Lakeside Farmers Market partnered with local food pantries to run a “Give Thanks, Give Back” initiative, encouraging patrons to purchase extra produce or donate market credits to families in need: wholesome, locally grown ingredients are being distributed throughout the Greenwood Lake community — proof that giving back can be woven into even the busiest holiday to-do list.

Lakeside Farmers Market stands as a powerful reminder that the ingredients for a meaningful holiday aren’t just found on the shelves, but in the stories, hands, and hearts of the people who gather there. For those in Greenwood Lake and beyond, it’s not just where the meal begins. It’s where the spirit of the season begins, too.

For more information about Lakeside Farmers Market, log onto https://shorturl.at/SbMWZ.