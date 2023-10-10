‘Falling’ in love with Orange County

Heritage Trail, Harriman- Chester- Goshen- Middletown, NY: This 19.5-mile asphalt biking and walking trail offers scenic vistas and fall foliage throughout Orange County. The recent expansion makes it an ideal spot for enjoying the autumn colors.

Goosepond Mountain State Park, Chester: Located between Monroe and Chester, Goosepond Mountain State Park features moderate hiking trails and stunning views of Sugarloaf Mountain. It’s a great place to immerse yourself in the beauty of the season.

Old Mansion Road, Monroe: If you prefer a leisurely drive with picturesque views of Monroe and Chester, take a trip along Old Mansion Road. You can access it easily from exit 129, and it offers a spectacular overlook of US Highway 6.

Fort Montgomery Historic Site/ Bear Mountain Bridge, Highlands: This historic site played a significant role in the Revolutionary War, and today, you can explore its 14-acre grounds with trails running alongside the Hudson River. It’s a historical and scenic destination rolled into one.

Orange Turnpike and Bramertown Road, Monroe: A scenic drive through Harriman State Park awaits you here, providing a perfect opportunity to witness the changing leaves. Trailheads along the drive offer plenty of chances to stop and immerse yourself in the local fall scenery.

Moonda Viaduct, Salisbury Mills: The Moonda Viaduct on Otterkill Road is the second tallest and longest train trestle east of the Mississippi River. It offers amazing views of fall foliage. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of Port Jervis commuter line and Norfolk Southern freight trains passing overhead as you explore the paths below.

Bellvale Farms Creamery, Warwick: This local ice cream shop in Warwick, open until October 30th, not only offers delicious treats but also boasts one of the best views in the area. Enjoy some ice cream while taking in the beautiful Warwick scenery.

These locations and its surroundings are perfect for immersing yourself in the beauty of autumn and capturing the vibrant colors of the season. Whether you prefer hiking, picnicking, or simply taking a scenic drive, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to enjoy the fall foliage in this area.

Don’t forget to capture these breathtaking views and share them with us! Snap a photo of your favorite spot and send it in to share the beauty of autumn in Orange County with others.