Fall Encore classes for senior learners at SUNY Orange

From uncovering historic mysteries to exploring cutting-edge science and practical life skills, lifelong learning at SUNY Orange can be as fascinating as it is fun. SUNY Orange announces a diverse selection of engaging classes in its Fall 2025 Encore schedule.

Encore is a program designed for adult learners aged 55 and older residing in the tri-state area. The schedule features short-run courses ranging from one to seven sessions, offered in both hands-on and lecture formats. Topics include art, finance, health and wellness, history, literature, and more. All classes will be held at the Middletown, N.Y., campus on various days starting Sept. 9 and continuing through September, October, and November.

The roster of classes available for the Fall 2025 semester includes Healthy Living For Your Brain And Body: Tips From The Latest Research, An Education Program Presented By The Alzheimer’s Association; Friday Film Festival with Matt; Book Club; Orange County Tourism and Film; and more.

Highlights of the Fall offerings are Senior Fraud, a session on recognizing and preventing scams targeting older adults; Investments: What Investments Are Best After the Tariffs? - which offers guidance on navigating post-tariff markets - and Epigenetics: Where Nature and Nurture Meet, exploring how life experiences can influence DNA. The book club will discuss “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, “Solito” by Javier Zamora and “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.

Instructors include subject matter experts with professional backgrounds in their fields, as well as those with years of experience studying or teaching a topic. They range from professors and professor emeriti to community leaders, business professionals, artists, historians, and specialists.

Class sizes are determined by available facilities, course format (lecture or hands-on), and the ability to meet meaningful learning objectives. Some classes may require additional equipment or supplies. Detailed information, including class meeting times and locations, can be found on the Encore website at www.sunyorange.edu/encore. Please note, some changes have been made since the original catalog was issued.

To register, students must be Encore members with their $45 annual dues paid in full. Membership openings are available for Fall 2025. For more information, call (845) 341-4896 or email encore@sunyorange.edu.