Extended School Year program students explore history, writing and cooking

The fourth week of Warwick Valley Central School District’s Extended School Year program concluded last Thursday, August 1, with students participating in activities centered around history, writing, and cooking. The school district recently shared some highlights of the program.

In light of the ongoing Olympics, middle school and high school students started Sports Theme Week learning about the history of the Olympics. They transitioned to poetry writing and received a special visit from poet Justin Larkin who is also a teacher in the Special Education Department at Warwick Valley Middle School. They had the opportunity to “look through a poet’s eyes” and see what it was like to write poetry of their own. They drew inspiration from different objects in their classroom.

Towards the end of the week, students worked with aspiring art teacher Shannon Sforza, who will be student teaching at Warwick Valley High School in the fall. Sforza led students in a class making their own pottery where they created their own hand-made pinch pots and ring dishes.

Finally, students finished off the week by making their own pancakes. They whisked up their own batter and enjoyed their sweet treats for breakfast.