Excelsior Hose Company to hold annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner

Excelsior Hose Co. No. 1 will be holding its 24th annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef dinner on Saturday, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. The dinner includes corned beef, cabbage, potato, vegetable, Irish soda bread, beverage, and dessert. There will also be a 50/50 and raffles.

This annual event will take place at 25 Church Street Ext., Warwick. The cost is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children 5 to 12; children under 5 eat for free.

The company offers free delivery within the Village of Warwick. Takeout meals will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. To reserve your takeout or delivery, call 845-986-4688.