The Village of Warwick will be flushing fire hydrants starting on April 25, 2022 from approximately 7:00pm. until 12:00am. This will be done every evening until all the fire hydrants are completed. This is scheduled for the evening to minimize inconvenience for village residents. The water may be discolored but will clear up and is not harmful. You may also experience some pressure problems while the fire hydrants are being flushed in your area.