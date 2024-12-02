Eskew launches reelection campaign for county clerk

Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew has officially announced her candidacy for reelection for the 2025 election. She was first elected to the position in 2021. Before that, she served as the deputy county clerk for eight years. She had previously worked for the Town of Crawford.

In her announcement, Eskew stated, “My constituents rely on the county clerk’s office for some of the most important moments of their lives, from recording the deed for their first home, applying for a passport, or obtaining a driver’s license. I am committed to keeping these services accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone in Orange County. It has been an honor to serve as your county clerk for the past three years. We’ve made significant progress in DMV services and our online land records. I am running for reelection to ensure our office continues to provide the reliable, innovative, and accessible services our residents deserve.”