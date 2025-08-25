Environmental reviews for development discussed

The Warwick Town Planning Board, at the Aug. 20 meeting, reviewed an application for a mixed-use commercial, residential and recreational development known as Blain Town Square, which is located on Route 94, across from the Price Chopper entrance.

The proposed project, which will take place on 38 acres of land, includes eight structures with a total footprint of 145,200 square feet. The structures include four buildings each with 18 one-bedroom apartments on the second story. The applicant is also proposing a ninth building with an associated athletic field for indoor and outdoor sports and recreation.

Because of the potential for major impact on surface water, groundwater, wildlife, noise, traffic and agricultural resources, the board determined the project required significant environmental review and declared itself lead agency.

During the review, the board and the applicant’s representative discussed whether the project would require altering the entrance and traffic signal near Price Chopper. Planning Board Chair Benjamin Astorino also clarified that the board would still need to determine the water and sewer capacity to serve the project.

The board also continued its review of Black Walnut Creek, a proposed commercial agricultural farm market, museum village, and eating and drinking establishment near the intersection of Pulaski Highway on Van Sickle Road. The board declared itself lead agency on the environmental review of the project.

The representative for the applicant informed the board that the proposed plans were modified to increase the number of parking spaces to 54 on a gravel surface in front of the existing farm and an additional 96 spaces for overflow parking to accommodate increased visitors during events. The applicant also modified its closing time to 10 p.m. from 12 a.m. The board asked to see another submission from the applicant before scheduling a public hearing.

UrbanXtracts, which operates a cannabis product manufacturing facility on John Hicks Drive, sought approval for conversion of an existing housing unit building a cannabis manufacturing and distribution facility and another existing building for housing staff. In addition, the project proposes three outdoor cannabis growing areas, the construction of four additional greenhouses and conversion of the existing piggery building into a training building with greenhouses.

The applicant agreed to let the board see its current facility and production process.