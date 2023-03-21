Environment. Town of Warwick named a 2022 Tree City

The Town of Warwick was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The town achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U. S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“I want to commend Deputy Commissioner of Parks Bill Roe, our Parks crew and especially the Town of Warwick Tree Commission headed by Chairperson Karen Emmerich for making this possible.” Supervisor Michael Sweeton said.

Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “The trees being planted and cared for by Town of Warwick are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. For information about the foundation, log onto arborday.org.