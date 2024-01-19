Energy tech moratorium to be extended

The town of Warwick is looking to extend its current moratorium prohibiting the review and approval of clean renewable energy technology businesses seeking to operate in the area. The new local law would extend the moratorium established last fall in response to a fire incident that occurred at a battery energy storage system facility on West Street.

If adopted, the legislation would extend the moratorium until December 31. A public hearing on the matter has been scheduled for February 8 at the Warwick Town Hall.

Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer addressed the proposed moratorium during the January 18 town board meeting, stating the town’s intention to mitigate potential harms.

“When the battery facilities were built, there wasn’t really that much guidance,” said Dwyer. “We are extending the moratorium out to the end of the year as we develop a code that relates specifically to the development of battery storage facilities.”

In other green energy news, the town is pursuing the development of a solar field on Chancellor Lane. According to Dwyer, the planning board determined that this would require further environmental quality review, while agreeing it would be a positive addition to the town.

“It is a good project,” said Dwyer. “The infrastructure is very much needed.”

Other business

During the meeting’s public comment session, Warwick resident Jason McCleaver drew attention to the issue of dead trees falling onto roads, thereby disrupting traffic and causing power issues. He pointed to the disruption of emergency services as well as the limitations of what he described as the understaffed and underequipped Department of Public Works (DPW).

“[The DPW] needs more men. They need help. They need workers to work for them and they don’t have the equipment to do what needs to be done,” said McCleaver. “We have to come up with some kind of way to give them the help that they need.”

Dwyer acknowledged McCleaver’s concerns and pointed to the town’s budget constraints, while agreeing that there are concerns that need to be met.

“Give me time. We will address those issues,” said Dwyer.

At the meeting, Dwyer announced that the town has purchased an environmental sciences building with the intent of turning it into a college campus. In addition, the town of Warwick is now accepting bids for kayak rental facilitators at Wickham Woodlands Park.