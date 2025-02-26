‘Empowering parents’ workshop slated for March 5

Warwick Cares, with sponsorship from Hilltop Communities, will be holding a free workshop titled, “Empowering Parents Workshop: Guiding Your Child Academically, Socially, and Emotionally.” The workshop will take place Wednesday, March 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warwick Community Center (11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick).

The organizers describe the workshop as “an engaging and informative workshop designed to provide parents and caregivers with tools and strategies to support their child’s journey.” The workshop will break down how to understand and address academic challenges, nurture emotional well-being and self-regulation skills, and support social growth and positive peer interactions.

This program will be presented by Dr. Roseanne Esposito of Hilltop Communities and school psychologist Charles Romano, who will share insights on child development, learning differences, and the benefits of family-school collaboration.

”Navigating a child’s academic, social, and emotional growth within the school system can feel overwhelming, especially with ever-changing expectations and challenges,” said Dr. Esposito. “This workshop is designed to provide clarity, practical strategies, and the confidence parents need to effectively support their child’s journey — ensuring they thrive in and beyond the classroom.”

Registration is encouraged, as space is limited. For more information, contact info@hilltopcommunities.org or warwickcaressigns@gmail.com.