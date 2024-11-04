x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Elementary school celebrates Halloween

Greenwood Lake /
| 04 Nov 2024 | 12:36
    The Greenwood Lake Elementary School held a Halloween parade on October 31. From the school, the costumed students, teachers, and staff walked a few blocks before returning for dismissal.
    The Greenwood Lake Elementary School held a Halloween parade on October 31. From the school, the costumed students, teachers, and staff walked a few blocks before returning for dismissal. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)