Elected officials to serve for annual fundraiser

For the fourth year in a row, elected officials from New York State, Orange County, the Town of Warwick will serve guests at the At Your Service Brunch to benefit the Rumshock Veterans Foundation. The annual event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Landmark Inn Restaurant on Route 94 in Warwick.

This year’s invited servers will include Rep. Pat Ryan, New York Sen. James Skoufis; Chris Farrel of the Orange County Veterans Service Agency, and Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer.

The menu will be prepare by award-wining chef and Culinary Institute graduate, Michael DiMartino and tickets are $100 per person.

The staff and volunteers at Rumshock Veterans Foundation are working to offer veterans the opportunity to improve their physical, mental, and emotional health as well as reconnect with society through meaningful activities via Rumshock Village, a tiny residential community of affordable housing for veterans to be located in Port Jervis, N.Y.; hydroponic farming, maintained by village residents; transportation to assist village residents in making appointments to healthcare providers and other necessities; E-waste recycling for the recovery of materials to be used in future production; and canine companionship for needed emotional support.

Students in the construction class at the Orange-Ulster BOCES campus, under the direction of Corey Moore, are building the 10 tiny prefabricated, 20 feet by 20 feet homes. The homes will later be assembled at the property in Port Jervis.

Rumshock Veterans Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law. For more about the foundation or for event ticket information, log onto rumshockvf.org.