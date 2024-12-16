Drought level reduced to ‘Watch’

After about a month of being under a “Drought Warning,” the county is now back down to a Drought Watch, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday, Dec. 16.

The area was first raised to a Drought Watch on Nov. 4. Then the DEC raised the drought condition level to a Warning on Nov. 18. Since that time, the area has enjoyed enough precipitation to bring us back to the Watch level. But more rain and snow will be needed before the area is completely out of the woods.

“While recent precipitation has alleviated dry conditions for many counties, New Yorkers should still be vigilant about water use and conservation,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar. “Through Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC experts will continue to monitor conditions and work with localities across the state to identify any necessary steps and actions to conserve water resources and help prevent more severe shortages.”

In addition to Orange County, the DEC announced a Drought Watch for the following counties that also previously had a Warning drought level: Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. There are four levels of State drought advisories: watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. There are no mandatory restrictions under a Drought Watch.