DMV offices to close for updates

All Orange County DMV’s will be temporarily closed for the new state licensing modernization program.

Orange County Clerk, Kelly A. Eskew, announced that county Department of Motor Vehicle offices will be closed from Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 and are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Eskew encouraged residents to make necessary arrangements in advance due to the upcoming New York Statewide DMV closure, beginning on Friday Feb. 13, 2026. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will be implementing the new Licensing DRIVES application. During this time, all DMV transactions – including in-person, online and telephone services – will be temporarily unavailable while the large-scale system upgrade is completed. The office will reopen to the public as soon as the State confirms system readiness and we will communicate any changes to the reopening schedule.

During the initial weeks following reopening, residents should allow extra time for transactions to be completed as staff and customers adjust to the new system. Patience and understanding during this transition are greatly appreciated.

This DMV closure will not affect the other operations of the Orange County Clerk’s Office, which will remain open for all non-DMV services.