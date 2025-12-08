District recognizes scholar-athletes

Recently, 33 S.S. Seward Spartans received Scholar-Athlete awards.

A varsity team qualifies as a Scholar-Athlete Team if the average G.P.A. of the top 75% of its roster is at least 90.00. Teams that meet this threshold receive an official Scholar-Athlete Team certificate. Individual Scholar-Athlete pins are awarded to students whose personal G.P.A. is 90.00 or higher. Students with a G.P.A. below 90 may still be counted in the 75% roster average used to determine team eligibility, but they are not eligible for individual pins.

The following student athletes received pins for their academic accomplishments:

Andy Cotes Aguilar

Maia Anuszkiewicz

Sophia Arcidiacono

Victoria Brady

Aiden Caldwell

Pippa Carey

Blake Coontz

Vittoria Damiani

Kendall Dazi

Joseph Delarm

Nick DeRosa

Francesca Falone

Charles Foote

Danny Fuentes

Emily Fuller

Naomi Gonzalez

Austin Harty

Ben Hoensch

Lily Jahrling

Jayden Lin

Shea Lundell

Caroline Maher

Keegan McGoldrick

Jackson Neumann

Nya Oladipo

Stanislaw Olejniczak

Edison Perez

Olivia Perez

Mark Rhone

Lauren Scheuermann

Eliana White

Evangelina White