District recognizes scholar-athletes

Recently, 33 S.S. Seward Spartans received Scholar-Athlete awards.
A varsity team qualifies as a Scholar-Athlete Team if the average G.P.A. of the top 75% of its roster is at least 90.00. Teams that meet this threshold receive an official Scholar-Athlete Team certificate. Individual Scholar-Athlete pins are awarded to students whose personal G.P.A. is 90.00 or higher. Students with a G.P.A. below 90 may still be counted in the 75% roster average used to determine team eligibility, but they are not eligible for individual pins.
The following student athletes received pins for their academic accomplishments:
Andy Cotes Aguilar
Maia Anuszkiewicz
Sophia Arcidiacono
Victoria Brady
Aiden Caldwell
Pippa Carey
Blake Coontz
Vittoria Damiani
Kendall Dazi
Joseph Delarm
Nick DeRosa
Francesca Falone
Charles Foote
Danny Fuentes
Emily Fuller
Naomi Gonzalez
Austin Harty
Ben Hoensch
Lily Jahrling
Jayden Lin
Shea Lundell
Caroline Maher
Keegan McGoldrick
Jackson Neumann
Nya Oladipo
Stanislaw Olejniczak
Edison Perez
Olivia Perez
Mark Rhone
Lauren Scheuermann
Eliana White
Evangelina White