DEC encourages public to report turkey sightings this August

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar is asking New Yorkers to participate in the State’s annual survey for wild turkeys this summer.

“DEC’s Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey is a great opportunity for people to participate in wildlife science,” Interim Commissioner Mahar said. “Anyone with internet access can participate, simply by reporting their observations while exploring the outdoors.”

Throughout August, participants can record observed dates, locations, sex, and ages of wild turkeys by using an online form. The form can be filled out on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The survey form and instructions are available on the DEC’s website at bit.ly/3SragT3.

The DEC has conducted the annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey with the help of the public since 1996. According to the DEC, many factors, including weather and habitat changes, can impact turkey reproduction and populations. By collecting turkey data in August, the DEC can estimate how productive the turkey population is each year and compare reproductive success between years. Annual measures of poult production (number of young-of-the-year birds) help biologists manage wild turkey populations.

Summary data from the survey is posted on the Fall Turkey Harvest and Productivity Dashboard on the DEC’s website.