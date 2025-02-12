Cub Scouts hold annual Pinewood Derby

Warwick-based Cub Scout Pack 4177 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, February 8 at Wickham Woodland Manor. According to the organizers, over 30 scouts and siblings participated in the event.

Racers first construct a car out of a block of pine that must weigh five ounces or less. They then race their cars down a four-lane, 40-foot track, reaching incredible speeds. Awards are given to the top three cars for each Den, with the first-place cars vying against each other in the Pack Grand Finals. This year’s Grand Champion was Zachary Packer.

To learn more about scouting or how to join a pack, email warwickpack4177@gmail.com.