Crowd honors veterans despite cold weather

Nov. 11, 2025, was cold and snowy, but Florida residents still showed up at the Veterans Monument on N. Main Street at 11:00 a.m.

The crowd was led in the Pledge of Allegiance by the Cub Scouts and Brownie/Girl Scouts of Florida, which was followed by a prayer by Chaplain John Cutrona. Florida American Legion Post 1250 Commander Thomas Fuller, Sr. opened the ceremony with solemn words about war and world peace.

The President of the Ladies Auxiliary followed and spoke on the fear of being alone while their loved ones were on the front.

The First and Second Officers of the American Legion offered readings about the trials and tribulations of soldiers and war experience and prayers and hope for peace and harmony.

A veteran related the details of Armistice day and the changes. “November 11 is no longer called Armistice Day in the United States because the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all American veterans, not just those who served in World War I.. In 1968, a law moved the observance to the fourth Monday in October to create a three-day weekend. However, due to public confusion and the historical significance of November 11, President Gerald Ford signed a law in 1975 to return the holiday to its original date, and the change took effect in 1978”

Village of Florida Mayor Dan Harter Jr. and Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer each thanked the veterans and their families and spoke about the importance of the holiday and the resilience of the Florida people standing in the cold and wind to honor their veterans.

To close the ceremony, Allyson Frank sand the national anthem.

All scouts in attendance made cards of thanks that they hand-delivered to all the veterans in attendance, along with hearty hand shakes.

Everyone who attended was appreciated for realizing the dedication of the day. It is important to thank a Veteran every day.