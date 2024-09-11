County to gain federal funding to bolster public safety

Orange County is expected to gain $1,808,405 in federal Community Project Funding for emergency services and other safety meaures for fiscal year 2025. The announcement was made last week in a press conference held by Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18), who was joined by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta and Orange County Commissioner of Emergency Services Peter Cirigliano.

The funding has passed through the Appropriations Committee and is expected to get a final vote as part of the government funding bill this fall. It will be used to make technology upgrades to the Orange County Emergency Operations Center and to purchase 200 body-worn cameras for corrections officers at the Orange County Jail.

“These investments in the Orange County Emergency Operations Center and the Orange County Jail are going to significantly strengthen public safety for Orange County residents,” Ryan said. “I’d like to specifically thank County Executive Neuhaus, Sheriff Arteta and Emergency Services Commissioner Cirigliano for their partnership in getting these applications in place. Together, we are going to ensure Orange County is a safe community for everyone.”

Descriptions of the project proposals are as follows:

Orange County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) funding will go toward upgrades to the existing EOC/911 display wall and a larger screen to accommodate more video sources, upgrades to the technology and display wall in the county executive’s EOC command room, and conversion of the current dispatcher trainee room into a real-time intelligence center with integrated new real-time technology to support the EOC during activations. The upgrades are aimed at boosting first responder time and enhancing public safety for the more than 400,000 residents of Orange County.

According to the announcement, the 200 body-worn cameras for corrections officers will create a system of accountability for correctional officers employed at Orange County Jail and protect correctional officers and staff, in addition to those in the care and custody of the jail. Research has shown that body-worn cameras in jail settings improve relationships and communication among corrections officers and those they are trusted to oversee.