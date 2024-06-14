County’s Sugar Loaf Mountain acquisition made official

On June 12, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus officially signed the paperwork for the county to buy the 309-acre parcel containing Sugar Loaf Mountain.

“The concept of preserving the mountain has been talked about for decades. I am proud to say I signed the resolution and now we can start to move forward with exciting plans for the public,” said Neuhaus. “I also wanted to extend a big thank you to the County Legislature and the Orange County Land Trust (OCLT) for teaming up with me to make this happen.”

The OCLT had acquired the Sugar Loaf Mountain property, located in Chester, back in January for $2.35 million from the Palmer Family, the long-time owner of the property.

On June 6, the Orange County Legislature supported the resolution for the County to purchase Sugar Loaf Mountain by a vote of 20-0.

OC Legislature Chairperson Katie Bonelli stated, “This is a historic moment for the County. The Legislature is glad to have been a part of making this happen.”

The plan is to eventually create a new park for residents. Upon the transfer of ownership, Orange County government, along with the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation, will formalize a plan for park management and public access, including all the essential details of trails and parking. Then, once those details are finalized, the County can schedule the park’s opening. The property will not be open to the public until that time.

“We applaud members of the County’s legislature for their unanimous support of the Sugar Loaf Mountain project,” stated OCLT Executive Director Jim Delaune. “This vote represents a huge first step in the process of creating a new county park and making this iconic property accessible to the public.”

“We are so excited about acquiring this County gem and can’t wait to have the public be able to use this,” said Neuhaus. “Now this land will be protected, and our families will be able to enjoy it for years to come.”