County reminder: American Heart Month is here

As February is American Heart Month, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Health Commissioner Dr. Alicia Pointer want to remind residents that it is an appropriate time to learn how to prevent heart disease and stay “heart healthy.”

“Each February, the American Heart Association challenges all of us to learn more about heart disease and its risk factors, and to join its mission to promote a heart-healthy lifestyle,” Neuhaus said. “Heart Month raises an important question that we should all take the time to answer honestly: ‘Am I doing all I can to remain heart healthy?’ It is never too late to make important heart healthy changes and I encourage residents to make that effort.”

According to the American Heart Association, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) - which includes heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure - is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S. It is also a leading cause of disability. One person dies from heart disease in this country approximately every 34 seconds.

Dr. Pointer noted that a heart healthy lifestyle includes eating a healthy diet, getting enough physical activity, not smoking or using other forms of tobacco, and limiting alcohol use.

To do your part, mitigate risk factors by:

Trying strategies to manage stress.

Exercising at least 30 minutes five days a week.

Eating heart-healthy meals and snacks.

Choosing fresh fruits and vegetables and fewer processed foods.

Quitting smoking.

Cutting back on alcohol use.

Taking prescribed medications for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes or other conditions.

Talking to your doctor about how often to get your cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar checked, and about how your numbers affect your risk for heart disease.

“Heart disease is one of the leading causes of premature death and a significant cause of disability in Orange County, but for many people, heart disease is preventable,” Dr. Pointer said. “Making healthy choices and staying up to date with regular medical care can help lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar and reduce your risk for heart disease. Environment also plays a role in heart disease, and during National Heart Month, we continue our work to help create healthy schools, workplaces, and communities.”

Neuhaus noted that County employees also take part in a Wear Red Dress Down day every February, and thanked County staff for their participation.

To learn more about preventing heart disease, speak with your doctor, or visit the American Heart Association website at www.heart.org.