County DOH issues winter emergency preparedness tips

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, along with the Orange County Department of Health (DOH), has initiated an emergency preparedness alert for the upcoming winter season, following comprehensive seasonal monitoring and the recent findings of heightened winter storm activity risks.

“It is crucial that we prepare ourselves and our families for any potential winter emergencies that may come our way,” said Neuhaus. “Whether it’s stocking up on essential supplies or creating an emergency plan for you and your loved ones, being prepared is key.”

While traveling in wintery conditions is never ideal, preparedness will help you get to your destination safe and sound. Please follow the direction of Orange County Emergency Management and Law Enforcement regarding the safety of the roads in winter conditions, especially when advised to stay off the roads.

“We want everyone to feel confident and ready as we head into the winter months,” said Bryan Welsh, Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response. “A little bit of planning, including preparing your home, vehicle, and emergency kit, can go a long way in protecting you and your family if severe weather strikes.”

The county DOH provided the following tips:

Stay informed: Regularly check local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts from the National Weather Service at https://alerts.weather.gov and with the OCDOH app: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a44510924

Prepare your home: Insulate windows and doors, check heating systems, and have an alternative heating source such as a fireplace or wood stove with a good supply of wood.

Emergency kits: Maintain a home emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, a first aid kit, and medications.

Plan for power outages: Have a supply of flashlights, batteries, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed during power outages. Consider purchasing a generator for essential electricity supply.

Travel safety: Keep your vehicle’s gas tank full to prevent the fuel line from freezing. Equip your car with winter tires, blankets, a shovel, snow brush, and road salt.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late and then regret not being prepared,” said Neuhaus. “This is a reminder to stock up on emergency supplies, check your heating systems, and be sure to check in on your elderly relatives and neighbors. Don’t let the winter weather catch you off guard.”

For more information about preparing for the winter season or looking for updates on winter weather advisories, contact the Orange County Department of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response by phone at 845-615-3891 and online at orangecountygov.com/504/Emergency-Preparedness.