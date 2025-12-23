County adopts families for the holidays

The Orange County Youth Bureau’s “Adopt-A-Family” Program is celebrating its 36th year of bringing joy to local families, with 125 families receiving gifts this holiday season.

The Adopt-A-Family initiative gives community members the opportunity to help meet the needs of Orange County families by providing holiday gifts from their wish lists. Families in need were matched with generous schools, organizations, businesses, County Government departments, and community groups.

According to Youth Bureau Director Rachel Wilson, the program assisted 125 families this year, including 370 youths and 157 parents/caregivers, thanks to generous donors from all over the County. Since it was first organized in 1989, over 3,425 County families including more than 13,691 youths and their parents/caregivers have been served. Thirty departments and units within Orange County Government participated.

“Supporting families through this meaningful holiday effort truly has an impact,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “This season reminds us how important it is to look out for one another, especially right here in Orange County. Through collaboration with the Orange County Youth Bureau as well as local businesses and organizations, we can reach families in need and strengthen our community.”

Wilson recognized Orange County Youth Bureau technician Melissa Yandaza for serving as this year’s Candy Cane Coordinator. She worked tirelessly to match the families and ensure the adopters and nominators worked together to get the gifts delivered in time for the holidays.

“In my 23 plus years of service in Orange County Government, I have been humbled by the heartwarming experience of this program that reaches out to generous adopters and dedicated nominators working with families in need,” Wilson said. “It’s a valuable experience for families who are often surprised and moved to tears by the generosity of strangers. At the same time, it provides a rewarding experience for the adopters and nominators who work together to bring some holiday cheer to others in need.”