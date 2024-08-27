Corrine Iurato named Queen for a Day

On August 22, the Warwick Merchants Collective hosted the 23rd annual Ladies Night Out in the Village of Warwick. As per tradition, Warwick’s Queen for a Day was crowned and this year the queen was the incomparable Corrine Iurato.

The Collective described Iurato as “an invaluable member of the community who brightens everyone’s day with her sense of humor and welcoming aura, whether she is out and about in Warwick or when they come to her family’s long-standing business — Peck’s Wine and Spirits. Corrine has poured herself in to making Warwick a better and brighter place for over a decade.”

Iurato has been the chair of the Warwick Merchants Collective (formerly known as the Warwick Merchants Guild), runs the Warwick Bucks gift certificate program, is a former board member of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, and current president of the Warwick Historical Society.

At the crowing, Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard, Barbara Sullivan of Hip & Chic Boutique, and MaryBeth Schlichting of Frazzleberries each gave speeches to honor Iurato and her impact on Warwick. She was further cheered on by members of the Collective, friends, and family as she was crowned. As part of her Queen for a Day honor, Iurato also received a gift basket with valuable gift certificates, jewelry, and beautiful trinkets donated by local merchants.