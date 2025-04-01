Correction: Dance Party Benefit ticket prices

Tickets for the Dance Party Benefit for Iron Horse Sanctuary’s Barn Cats on Saturday, April 5, are $20 per person,

A story about the fund raiser in the March 21 edition of The Warwick Advertiser provided incorrect information about ticket costs.

We regret the error and the confusion it caused.

hadmisinformation in terms of the cost. The article states the cost as $40 perperson but the correct cost is $20. Is it possible to get a correction inthe next publication of the Warwick Advertiser?Thanks for your help with this.