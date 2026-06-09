Cornell Cooperative Extension hosts Make Healthful Decisions Conference

The 27th Making Healthful Decisions Conference was held on Friday, June 5, at the Warwick Conference Center. Fifty individuals with diverse backgrounds in education, human services, parenting, and community members attended the event.

This year’s theme, “Rooted in Experience, Growing Through Connection,” highlighted the importance of drawing on collective knowledge and experiences to strengthen communities and foster meaningful connections.

Throughout the day, innovators and leaders from diverse fields facilitated breakout sessions and presentations designed to inspire collaboration, learning, and community engagement. Attendees had the opportunity to explore and share experiences through story circles and participate in discussions centered on building resilient communities that can regenerate well-being.

Event featured notable speakers and inspiring activities

Featured speakers included Dr. Scott Peters, Dr. Julika von Stackelberg, and Malinda Ware, who presented thought-provoking sessions such as “Building Community Through Story Circles,” “Harnessing Our Wisdom to Plot Our Futures,” and “The Power of Music and Movement for Creating Connection, Community, and Inclusivity” as a somatic activity that supports stress reduction and well-being.

One notable activity, “Building a Wisdom Tree: Imagining Communities Where We Thrive,” invited attendees to build a tree with each part representing aspects of experiences that shaped their well-being, and their aspirations of what they want to pass on to the next generation. Through these shared experiences, participants gained practical tools, fresh perspectives, and renewed inspiration to bring back to their schools, organizations, and communities.

“This conference reminds us that the wisdom we need already exists within our communities,” said Dr. Julika von Stackelberg. “When we make space to listen to one another and build authentic connections, we create the conditions for lasting change. The real work begins when we carry these conversations beyond this room and continue nurturing them in our everyday lives.”

Before the event closed, participants discussed how they could continue the work beyond this event. The Making Healthful Decisions Conference continues to serve as a valuable opportunity for professionals, educators, parents, and community members to learn from one another, strengthen partnerships, and work together toward healthier and more connected communities.

The conference was co-sponsored by the Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council (ADAC) of Orange County and Dutchess BOCES, and planned by representatives from ADAC, the Orange County Department of Health, ACCESS for Supports for Living, Maternal Infant Services, Inc., members of the community, and Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange and Sullivan Counties.

For more information about this event, or future events like this one, please contact Dr. Julika von Stackelberg at jv426@cornell.edu or call 845-344-1234