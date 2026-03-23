Cornell Cooperative Extension hosts educational event on syntropic agroforestry

On Saturday, March 21, Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County and the Hudson Valley Farm Hub hosted an educational event on syntropic agroforestry featuring internationally recognized agroforestry pioneer, Ernst Götsch. The event took place at the Orange County Emergency Services Center in Goshen and brought together all types of community members interested in regenerative agriculture and ecological land management.

syntropic agroforestry, a system developed by Götsch, integrates crop production with ecological principles to regenerate soil and increase productivity. Unlike conventional agricultural systems that rely heavily on external inputs, syntropic systems are designed to work with natural processes. By using directed species succession and vertical plant stratification, the system maximizes photosynthesis, builds soil fertility, and accumulates biomass while producing food and other crops.

During the two-hour talk, Götsch shared the history of his work developing syntropic agroforestry systems and explained the ecological principles that guide the approach. His presentation explored how farmers can design agricultural systems that mimic natural forest dynamics while maintaining productive yields.

Although Götsch’s best-known projects are located in tropical and subtropical climates, he discussed how similar principles have been successfully applied in temperate ecosystems across the Mediterranean, Western Europe, and Northern Europe. The event focused on exploring how these ideas could be adapted to the Hudson Valley’s regional climate and farming context.

Following the presentation, participants engaged in a question-and-answer session where they discussed practical applications of syntropic agroforestry, challenges in transitioning agricultural systems, and opportunities for experimentation in the region.

A limited number of attendees also participated in a farm tour of All One One All Farm in Goshen later in the afternoon. The tour provided participants with an opportunity to continue the conversation with Götsch in a farm setting and explore how regenerative and agroforestry-based practices can be integrated into working landscapes.

For more information about this program or programs like this one, visit cceorangecounty.org/ .