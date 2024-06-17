Cooling Centers near you

In response to the forecasted heat wave, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus asks all residents to protect themselves and their families from the heat.

“Excessive heat is one of the leading causes of death in America, and we all should take this extreme heat situation seriously,” Neuhaus said. “I urge residents to take caution and make any necessary adjustments to their daily lives and work schedules. Be sure to also check in on senior relatives to ensure their safety.”

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) the County is in Moderate, Category 2, which means that this level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

“Stay hydrated, avoid being out during midday heat, and remember to check on vulnerable family members and neighbors,” stated Orange County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Alicia Pointer. “If you don’t have reliable air conditioning, know your local cooling center ahead of time by checking out the NY State Cooling Center locator.”

The Cooling Center locator can be found at health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling.

Temperatures are expected to reach above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and with that comes the potential for a heat-related illness, the symptoms of which include: headache, dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, weakness, muscle cramps, confusion, irritability, disorientation, or hallucinations, and trouble breathing.

“Orange County will remain in a heat advisory through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity where possible and stay hydrated,” added Deputy Commissioner, Orange County Emergency Management, Alan Mack. “If you experience heat stress or exhaustion symptoms such as nausea, headache, or dizziness; move to a cool place and call 911.”

For updated information, follow the Orange County Emergency Services social media page at: facebook.com/OrangeCountyEmergencyManagement.

How to prepare for extreme heat (Orange County, NY Department of Health):

- Cover windows with drapes or shades. Weatherstrip doors and windows. Add insulation to keep the heat out. Use window reflectors to reflect the heat outside.

- Use a powered attic ventilator, or attic fan, to regulate the heat level of a building’s attic by clearing out hot air.

- Don’t rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illness.

Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness. For more information, visit: cdc.gov/extreme-heat/about/index.html.

How to stay safe during extreme heat:

- Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

- If you’re outside, find shade, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

- Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

- If you don’t have A/C, go to a cool place like a library or mall or cooling center.

Orange County Cooling Centers:

Crawford Town Hall – 121 State Route 32, Pine Bush

Goodwill Church – 2135 State Route 208, Montgomery

Grace Community Church – 2839 State Route 94, Washingtonville

Middletown Thrall Library – 11-19 Depot St, Middletown

Monroe Free Library – 44 Millpond Parkway, Monroe

Municipal Center – 1 Municipal Square, Walden

Newburgh Free Library – 124 Grand St, Newburgh

Port Jervis Free Library – 138 Pike St, Port Jervis

Port Jervis Youth/Community Center – 134 Pike St, Port Jervis

Rec Department Activity Century – 401 Washington St, Newburgh

Village Hall of Warwick – 77 Main St, Warwick

Village of Florida Senior Center – 3 Cohen Circle, Florida

Village of Goshen Senior Center – 100 Trotter Circle, Goshen

Village of Greenwood Lake Senior Center – 132 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake

Warwick Town Senior Center – 132 Kings Highway, Warwick

Wawayanda Senior Citizens Building – NY-284, Slate Hill