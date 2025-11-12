Cookbook launch party hosted by Historical Society

The Warwick Historical Society invites the community to a cozy afternoon celebrating the launch of its 2025 community cookbook, “Gather ’Round: Historic & Homemade Recipes from Warwick, NY” on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Ave., in Warwick.

Guests will enjoy food and drink samples from recipes featured in the book, contributed by local home cooks, restaurants, and community members. The event offers a delicious way to kick off the holiday season while celebrating Warwick’s shared traditions and culinary creativity.

Tickets are $40 and include admission, tastings, beverages, and one copy of the cookbook. Cookbooks may also be purchased separately for $30 and will be available after Nov. 23 at The 1810 Store, located at the Warwick Historical Society offices, 80 Main St., during regular office hours.

Log onto the calendar page of warwickhistory.org to RSVP or to pre-order. Proceeds from the event and cookbook sales support the Warwick Historical Society’s mission to preserve, share, and celebrate the history of the Town of Warwick.