Conservation efforts bring spotlight to Hulls, Sweeton and Spectors

Orange County Land Trust recently honored Richard and Jo Marvel Hull, of Warwick, at the Trust’s 2022 Benefit Reception at the Barn at Villa Venezia on June 9. They were recognized for their dedication to the growth and success of OCLT.

The evening also included the presentation of the Louis Mills Conservation Award to Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton for his role in leading one of the most successful “Purchase of Development Rights (PDR)” programs in New York State. The Spector Family received recognition for partnering with OCLT on the creation of the Jerome Spector Stewardship Fund. The fund was created to honor the memory of longtime OCLT volunteer, the late Jerome Spector, by supporting visitor improvement projects at OCLT’s nature preserves and trails.

The Orange County Land Trust is dedicated to conserving Orange County’s watersheds, agricultural lands, and diverse habitats through conservation agreements with willing landowners. For more information or to make a contribution, call (845) 534-3690 or visit www.oclt.org