Confirmation for 13 students at Holy Rosary in Greenwood Lake
Greenwood Lake
| 24 May 2022 | 12:44
Pictured with Bishop John Bonnici and Fr. Augustine Badgley are the thirteen students who received the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Rosary in Greenwood Lake on Sunday, May 22, 2022. 1st Row: Isabella Bonacarti, Madison Fox, Madelyn McCormack & Saoirse Trazino. 2nd Row: Juliet Thomas, Hannah Gardiner, Jordan Marsh-Clifford, Anthony Apuzzo and Brandon Nowak. 3rd Row: Vincent Velez, Carlo Scotto, Phillip Gargiulo and Logan Wall.
