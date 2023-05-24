Community. Tell your tale during Warwick Story Share

We The People Warwick announces the much anticipated return of Warwick Story Share (WSS), where people from the community get to tell their personal stories - five-minute “nuggets” of things that happened to them and changed their lives.

WSS debuted almost a year ago, with a second presentation in mid-October. On both occasions, the almost “standing-room-only” audience expressed their enthusiastic appreciation, not only for the stories themselves, but for the opportunity to mingle and chat with the story-tellers over a glass of wine when the last story ends.

This session’s line up runs the gamut from Warwick old-timers to newcomers, from people known to almost everyone to people known only to a few.

“That’s the magic of Story Share,” We The People Warwick founder, Beverly Braxton said. “It turns out everyone has a story to share.”

Warwick Story Share will take place on Friday, June 2 at Mountain Lake Park (the former Kutz Kamp), 46 Bowen Road, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. The event will be followed by refreshments.

For more information log onto wethepeoplewarwick.org.