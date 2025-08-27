Community Resilience Builder Program applications open

Thanks to a grant from Orange & Rockland Utilities, Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County opened applications for the third round of the Community Resilience Builder Program. The program follows the model of other Master Volunteer programs and expertly trains individuals - including high school-aged youth - to apply strategies and tools that create resilient and just communities in their fields of work, areas of interest, and environments.

The program is 10 months long, and participants can earn a certificate from Cornell University that grants five continuing education units.

“This program is for everyone, young and old, who wants to ‘do’ something and is interested in supporting communities to navigate challenges related to public and mental health, climate change, community and economic vitality, equity, education, public safety, public policy, etc.” said CCE educator Dr. Julika von Stackelberg said.

The program thrives on its diverse participants with backgrounds, interests, and experiences, which include educators, human services providers, mental health and health care providers, business leaders and professionals, law enforcement, community leaders, faith-based community leaders and members, community activists, policymakers, and community members at large.

According to von Stackelberg, monthly sessions focus on a specific topic that is shared by faculty members from different fields. Participants will receive a $1,000 stipend to complete the program. Certificate and continuing education units will be issued upon completion.

Sessions will take place on the first Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be a Zoom session every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8 p.m. The program is launching on Oct. 3, 2025. The Community Resilience Builder Program follows the concept of other Master Volunteer programs, like the Master Gardener or Food Preserver programs, designed to build community capacity through volunteer services.

To build capacity in Orange County, all participants must volunteer for at least 30 hours within one year upon completing the program.

Resilient communities depend on diverse voices and their lived experiences. That is why community members are invited to nominate individuals who would benefit from and contribute to this program. Ideal nominees are those who are eager to grow personally, committed to community well-being, and motivated to put their learning into practice through service. The nomination form is HERE

For more information, contact Julika von Stackelberg at jv426@cornell.edu. Application link.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and its partnerships provide programs for Orange County residents on youth and family development; nutrition, health, and food safety; community and economic vitality; and agricultural sustainability through Cornell based research. For more information call (845) 344-1234 or log onto www.cceorangecounty.org.