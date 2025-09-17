Community reflects on 9/11 attacks during area ceremonies

On the solemn anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Town of Warwick came together in unity, reflection, and resolve. Community leaders, first responders, families, and residents gathered across memorial services throughout the area to honor the lives lost and to reaffirm the promise that those sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Pastor John Lashuay was first to speak to the crowd assembled at Memorial Park in the Village of Warwick.

“It was a day when love stood up to hate, when good stood against evil. It was a day when men and women answered the call to stand against terror, to press on and courageously live in freedom,” he said. “Twenty-four years ago, our world changed forever. In an instant, loved ones were lost while their families were left to carry on. Many witnessed unspeakable horrors, enduring unimaginable fears and heartache.”

“Today, as we gather, I encourage each of us to reflect not only on the loss and the pain, but on the unity that carried us forward after 9-11,” Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said. “Remember that we are Americans, bound together by the sacrifices of those who came before us, tested by wars, strengthened through adversity, and reminded, in times of crisis, that what unites us will always be greater than what divides us.”

Village of Warwick Michael Newhard spoke about how the events in Manhattan touched so many in the area.

“The drama unfolded before our eyes to our shock and disbelief. And for that, are not only connected, but scarred. As a witness to an atrocity, it remains with us,” he said.

Later, after the laying of the commemorative wreath by senior members of first responders and the playing of Taps, the names of the eight members of the Warwick community who perished on Sept. 11, 2001 - Battalion Chief John P. Williamson, Lt. Michael Fodor, Lt. John F. Ginley, Lt. Stephen G. Harrell, Firefighter Bruce Van Hine, Linda Gronland, Peter Mark Gyulavary, and Cynthia Wilson - were read aloud followed by a solemn ringing of a single bell. Their names can be seen on the inscription of the memorial in the park.

Many of the speakers then traveled to the Village of Florida. One of the first to speak was Captain Rich Gogan, a fireman who responded 24 years ago.

“Today is a day we remember all of them,” Gogan said. “When you see a first responder or military member acting for a veteran, take a moment, take a second and thank them because I can guarantee you they will never ask you for thanks. As the years pass on on this day, I ask you not to forget.”

Each year, Warwick demonstrates that remembrance is more than a ceremony, it is a way of life. With the ringing of bells, the laying of wreaths, and moments of silence, the town’s pledge to “never forget” resonated with solemn clarity.