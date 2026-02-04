x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Community rallies for injured wrestler

Warwick. The 16-year-old athlete was injured during a match and funds are being sought to help with her recovery and expenses.

Warwick NY /
| 04 Feb 2026 | 03:56
    Community rallies for injured wrestler

The community is rallying to support Adriana, a 16-year-old student-athlete from Warwick, after she suffered a serious neck injury during a wrestling match that required emergency surgery.

A GoFundMe started after her injury has raised more than $83K to help cover medical bills, rehabilitation, housing, and daily living expenses as she and her mother navigate a lengthy recovery process.

”Adriana is a vibrant, athletic, and high-energy 16-year-old who pours her heart into everything she does — especially wrestling, a sport she truly loves,” reads the GoFundMe.

For more information or to donate, log onto https://shorturl.at/5PucG.