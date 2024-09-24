Community input needed for $4.5 million NY Forward grant

Join the Village of Warwick on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the new Chamber of Commerce Office and Visitor Center at 75 Main Street to share your views on the future of the village.

The Village of Warwick is applying for a $4.5 million NY Forward Grant to revitalize downtown, helping to improve the community based on public input.

The village’s business district has expanded beyond Main Street and Oakland Avenue to include areas like Railroad Avenue and West Street, attracting new shops and restaurants.

The Village wants to hear your thoughts on transformative projects, such as:

- Infrastructure improvements

- Enhanced greenspaces

- Parking facility upgrades

- Better signage

- Pedestrian amenities

- Historic District enhancements

Your ideas will help shape a vision for the Village’s future. Attend the listening session to share your insights, or if you can’t make it, email your suggestions to clerk@villageofwarwick.org with “NY Forward” in the subject line.