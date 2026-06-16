Community grows at the Lakeside Farmers Market

As interest in healthy living continues to grow, the Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake is proving to be more than just a place to shop. It has become a community gathering space where residents can connect with local farmers, support small businesses and gain access to fresh, nutritious food.

Locals appreciate farm-fresh products

During a recent visit to the market, local resident Nicole shared why she regularly chooses to purchase produce and other farm-fresh products from local vendors. For her, the decision is rooted in both personal wellness and cultural tradition.

“I prefer fresh, farm-to-table ingredients over heavily processed foods because I believe they contribute to a healthier lifestyle,” said Nicole. Her appreciation for fresh fruits, vegetables, and natural ingredients dates back to her childhood in Grenada, the Caribbean nation often known as the “Isle of Spice.”

She added that “I grew up surrounded by fresh produce and locally sourced foods that helped shape my eating habits and influenced the choices I continue to make today.” By shopping at the farmers market, she is able to find ingredients that align with the values she learned from an early age.

Markets provide nutritional and economic benefits to the community

Health experts have long emphasized the benefits of incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into daily diets. Produce purchased directly from local farms is often harvested at peak ripeness and may spend less time in storage and transportation than products shipped long distances. This can help preserve flavor, freshness, and nutritional value.

Markets such as the Lakeside Farmers Market also provide economic benefits to the community. Every purchase supports local growers and food producers, helping keep agricultural businesses viable while strengthening the regional economy. The market creates opportunities for residents to learn about where their food comes from and to build relationships with the people who grow it.

A place to gather

Beyond the economic and nutritional advantages, the market serves as a social hub where neighbors gather, exchange ideas, and celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage.

For shoppers like Nicole, the market represents a return to simple, wholesome foods and a connection to traditions that prioritize health and community. Her story reflects a growing movement among consumers who are seeking fresher, more natural alternatives and who recognize the important role local agriculture plays in creating healthier communities.

The Lakeside Farmers Market is open every Saturday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Windermere Avenue.