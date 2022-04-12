Community contributor nominations sought by Warwick Lions Club

The Warwick Lions Club seeks nominations for the Robert J. Uplinger Award. This award was established in 1993 to honor outstanding individuals or organizations who provide a significant service to our community.

Do you or someone you know, deserve this prestigious award? A letter outlining the accomplishments of the nominated person or organization can be emailed to Warwick Lion Doug Stage at dstage@warwick.net. Deadline for nominations is May 15th.

Since 1917, Lions Clubs have offered people the opportunity to give back to their communities. The Warwick Lions Club was formed in 1948 for that purpose, which continues. More information about the Warwick Lions Club can be found at warwicklionsclub.org, Warwick Lions Facebook page, or call 986-1681.