Community composting returns to Warwick Valley Farmers Market

Sustainable Warwick’s community composting program – Food Scraps to Compost – will once again be accepting food scraps at the Warwick Valley Farmers Market when it opens this week.

Composters, which will be by the entrance, accept fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds, etc., that people drop off as they enter the market. Additionally, they are happy to snip off things like carrot or beet greens for customers as they exit.

No meat, dairy, or plastic will be accepted.

In 2023, the program collected over 2,600 pounds of compost, which means that almost five tons of methane did not enter the atmosphere.

Since last November, when the market closed, Price Chopper, under the leadership of store manager Nadine Negron, began hosting an off-season compost collection on Sunday mornings. It will be resumed starting in November.

The collected food scraps turned onto finished compost at Dan Doyle’s Oasis Farm. Sustainable Warwick is considering multiple uses for the compost, including sharing it with Warwick Valley Gardeners, The Warwick Community Garden, and Food Scraps to Compost participants.

Currently, Eddie’s Roadhouse and Warwick Valley Bed and Breakfast participate in the compost program and the organizaers have plans to add more Warwick eateries.