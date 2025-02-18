Colonial farm records of Orange and Ulster counties

The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will be hosting Warwick Town Historian Sue Gardner at 10 a.m. on March 8. Gardner has studied ledgers, letters, and journals of 18th-century local farmers and will present a vivid picture of the lives and work of these early landowners. The documents tell the story of what the farmers grew and how their products made it to the growing trade networks of the Atlantic world.

Gardner is a published author of “Pure Necessity: Revolution at Warwick: The Life and Times of General John Hathorn, His Militia, and the Community of Warwick, NY in the Late 18th Century.” Her writings are featured on state and local history sites. She has also received the prestigious Martha Washington Woman of History award.

The presentation will take place in the Pomares Community Room at the Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St., Goshen. Admission is free.