Chosun Taekwondo Leadership Team raises funds for Lions Club

Warwick. They team recently gave the Club a check for $1,000.

Warwick /
| 04 Jun 2024 | 04:54
    The Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team with Lion Trish Smyth, left, Director Kara Geh, center, and Lion Erin Andersen.
Members of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team recently raised $1,000 to benefit the Warwick Valley Lions Club. The funds were a result of refreshment sales at the Warwick Valley UltaMania Faculty Basketball Game.

Proceeds will be used to support the Lions Club/Rotary International Holiday Party for local families in need and other programs sponsored by the Lions Club. A check was presented to Lions Club representatives Trish Smyth and Erin Andersen at Chosun (60 Galloway Rd., #2, Warwick).

Earlier events hosted by the Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team generated funds for the Warwick Historical Society, the Warwick Humane Society, the Warwick Ambulance Corp, the Brian Ahern Fund, and Warwick Rotary International. For information about the programs offered by the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, visit chosuntkd.com.