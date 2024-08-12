Chosun Taekwondo Academy hosts self-defense course for Junior Police Academy

The Chosun Taekwondo Academy, a local martial arts school with headquarters l0ocated at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, hosted two special self-defense courses for members of the Warwick Junior Police Academy on Friday, July 11, and Friday, August 9. Over 29 eager teens were taught skills in avoidance as well as martial arts techniques aimed at diffusing an unprovoked attack, according to an announcement by Chosun Taekwondo Academy.

Reached for comment, head instructor Grandmaster Doug Cook stated, “It was truly an honor to work with the Warwick Police Department for the benefit of these disciplined, enthusiastic youngsters. This event represents a logical extension of our school’s philosophy emphasizing the self-defense aspects of taekwondo, the Korean martial art, rather than those limited to sport competition. We routinely address this component of taekwondo in our traditional curriculum and routinely offer our services, often free of charge, to local civic organizations.”

A comprehensive guide describing the various techniques taught during the seminar, as well as certificates of participation were distributed to all attendees.

For further information on the programs offered by the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, visit chosuntkd.com, call 845-986-2288, or email at info@chosuntkd.com.