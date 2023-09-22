Chosun Taekwondo Academy hosts annual book sale for charity

On Sunday, September 17, members of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy (60 Galloway Road, Warwick) hosted its 13th Annual Book Sale to benefit the Warwick Lions Club/Rotary International holiday party for underprivileged children. According to the Academy, funds were also earmarked for the Warwick Historical Society.

The event was organized and executed by the Chosun Leadership Team, a group of young academy participants whose mission it is to “provide community service and enhance leadership skills by embracing the ancient creed of taekwondo, the traditional martial art of South Korea,” the Academy explained. Nearly 10,000 books were donated by Warwick residents.

Contributing sponsors for the event included: Jenc’s Party Rentals, the Warwick Historical Society, Guardian Self-Storage, and CVS. Local businesses also contributed numerous donations as raffle prizes.

Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton were also present.

For information regarding programs offered at the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, call 845-986-2288 or visit chosuntkd.com.