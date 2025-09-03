Chorale rehearsals set to begin for fall season

The Warwick Valley Chorale is beginning its 2025 Fall season.

Conducted by Ron DeFesi and accompanied by pianist Gail Johnson, rehearsals will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at the Warwick Reformed Church at 16 Maple Ave., in Warwick.

This season’s repertoire will include Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” with harp accompaniment, plus Francis Poulenc’s “Four Motets for Christmastime,” and a variety of seasonal favorites.

Concert dates will be Dec. 5, 12, and 14

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Sept. 30. Rehearsals will follow from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and continue every Tuesday until the concerts. The Chorale cordially invites new members to join. Dues ($40) are charged, but auditions are not required.

Please log onto the Warwick Valley Chorale website at www.warwickvalleychorale.org for more information.