Cherry pie baking contest Saturday in Warwick

The Warwick Historical Society will host the inaugural “I Cannot Tell a Lie - Best Cherry Pie in Warwick” baking contest, a centerpiece of their Picnic in the Park in celebration of George Washington Day this Saturday in Lewis Park.

The contest, which will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., invites amateur bakers to showcase their best cherry pie recipes. Celebrity judges will evaluate the entries, and fantastic prizes await the winners. After the judging, slices of the pies will be available for purchase, with all proceeds supporting the Warwick Historical Society.

”We’re excited to see the creativity and talent of our local bakers,” said Warwick Historical Society’s Christopher Sloan. “This contest is a great way to bring the community together to highlight George Washington Day.”

Participants must be 18 and older and no pre-registration or fee is required. Pies should be checked in at The 1810 House (80 Main St.) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day of the event. Complete contest guidelines are available on the calendar page of warwickhistory.org.

In addition to the baking contest, Picnic in the Park will feature a pop-up performance by the circus and aerialist group 2toFly: aka Franklin & Jojo, with special guest Elizabeth Munn.

For more information on the Picnic in the Park and the “I Cannot Tell a Lie - Best Cherry Pie in Warwick” baking contest, visit warwickhistory.org or email info@whsny.org.